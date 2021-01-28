Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lithium Americas (LAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC):

1/26/2021 – Lithium Americas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Lithium Americas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Lithium Americas is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 422,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,616,896. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

