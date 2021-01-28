Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boot Barn (BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $65.00.

1/22/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/13/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/12/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/11/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/5/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

1/4/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Boot Barn Holdings Inc alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.