Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 969 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,728% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

