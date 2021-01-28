IONChain Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, IONChain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $187,907.42 and approximately $4,388.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

