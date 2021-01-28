IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 9.8% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $38.34 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00087439 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.