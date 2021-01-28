iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Trading Down 1.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.48 and last traded at $54.48. 1,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

