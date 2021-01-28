iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN accounts for 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the third quarter valued at $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 53.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

Shares of VXX stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.