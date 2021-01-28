iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) Trading Up 2%

iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 1,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

