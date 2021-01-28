iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (BATS:DFVS) Shares Up 1.1%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (BATS:DFVS) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.