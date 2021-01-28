IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,122. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.