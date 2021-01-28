iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 5.5%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $245.02 and last traded at $251.00. 572,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 375,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.56.

Several research firms have commented on IRTC. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,762. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.