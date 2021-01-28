Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading Down 9.7%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.41. 11,521,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 5,441,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,484,000 after purchasing an additional 487,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 199.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 184,737 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

