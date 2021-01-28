IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.87

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.47. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 95,519 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

