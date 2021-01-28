iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 541.3% from the December 31st total of 683,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,789,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SHY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,883. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38.

