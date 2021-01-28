iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 350.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182,612 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

TLT opened at $153.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

