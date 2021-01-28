iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,495 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $153.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

