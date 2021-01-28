iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 13,598.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $53.42.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.