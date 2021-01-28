iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 12,444,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

