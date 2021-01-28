iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 12,444,302 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83.

