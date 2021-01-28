iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cwm LLC’s Largest Position

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,098 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cwm LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $711,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.