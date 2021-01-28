iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $5.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.32. The company had a trading volume of 84,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

