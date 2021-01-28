iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,607,000.

IJH traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.46. 42,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,999. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

