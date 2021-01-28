iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.46. 42,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,999. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

