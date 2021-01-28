iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.14. 48,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

