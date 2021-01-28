iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,999. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

