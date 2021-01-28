iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 147,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

