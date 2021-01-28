iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,166,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 160,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,404. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

