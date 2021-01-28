iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 3,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.