iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.82. 29,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.