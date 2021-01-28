iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,470 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 1.3% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 14.73% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $134,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

