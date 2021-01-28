iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after acquiring an additional 667,210 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 376,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 79,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 271,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.