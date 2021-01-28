iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,990 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 12.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 2.75% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $86,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 179,459 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,960. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

