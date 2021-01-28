iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Shares Down 2%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.97. 120,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 92,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 121.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000.

