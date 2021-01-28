iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,573 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $135.96 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.