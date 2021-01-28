iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.26

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.26 and traded as high as $35.66. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 32,548,125 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,298,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

