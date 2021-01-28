iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,461. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.