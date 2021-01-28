iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, an increase of 911.6% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of RING stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,670,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

