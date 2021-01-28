iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Increased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 0.91% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $25,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 6,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,818. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $36.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

