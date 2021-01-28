iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Reduced by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,160 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $75,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 785.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

