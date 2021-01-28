iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.89 and last traded at $79.87. 3,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.