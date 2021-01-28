iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.89 and last traded at $79.87. Approximately 3,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000.

