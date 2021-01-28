iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. 6,395,599 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

