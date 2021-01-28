iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Cwm LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $383,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.66. 498,271 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96.

