iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.