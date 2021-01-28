iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average is $181.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

