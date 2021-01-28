iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,356. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

