iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.72. 150,192,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 42,383,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.