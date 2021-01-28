iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Trading 5.6% Higher

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.72. 150,192,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 42,383,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

