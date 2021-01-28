iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 289.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 733,336 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,774. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.