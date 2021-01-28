iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,516 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,168,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,588. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.