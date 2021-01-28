iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 270.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

